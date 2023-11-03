RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District was awarded a federal grant to improve security.

The $498,739 grant will help fund school safety such as violence prevention training programs for law enforcement, metal detectors and security installations to notify local authorities in case of emergencies.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student or teacher should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said United States Senator Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to prevent violence in Texas schools.”

The grant was provided by the United States Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program.

“The COPS School Violence Prevention Program helps equip our schools with the safety measures they need to protect our students, as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I worked hard to keep this program fully funded,” said United States Congressman Henry Cuellar.