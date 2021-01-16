Rio Grande City CISD officer passes away after 20 years of service

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is mourning the loss of one of their officers.

On Friday, the district announced that Corporal Juvencio Garcia died at the age of 48.

Garcia began his career in law enforcement with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office in 2001. During his time at the department, he was promoted to an investigator role.

He joined the Rio Grande City CISD Police Department in 2010 and was promoted to Corporal in 2019.

According to the school district, “he was a trusted companion of all of our officers and a leader in every sense of the word.”