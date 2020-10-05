Rio Grande City CISD decides to postpone in-person instruction until November

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande City (RGC) Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced it will be postponing in-person instruction as a safety precaution.

The district says it made the decision after consulting with local health authorities.

In a release, RGC CISD says it will be applying for the extension from the Texas Agency of Education (TEA) so that students and staff may continue to operate as they are now.

According to the district, if officials advise it safe to open after revaluation of the COVID-19 in the area, they will move on to Phase II of reopening on November 10.

It is also mentioned that no changes will be made to the current way of operating.

To view the message from the district, visit the RGC CISD Facebook page.