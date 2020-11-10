Rio Grande City CISD announces in-person instruction

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—The Rio Grande City (RGC) Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced it will re-open its campuses to all students who want to attend in-person instruction.

In a release, RGC CISD says the extension granted by the Texas Agency of Education (TEA) in Oct. to re-open will expire on Nov. 10.

According to the district, Phase II will begin with all RGC CISD teachers and staff reporting on-site on Friday.

Friday will be a workday for all teachers, meaning there will be no classes scheduled for the day.

Campuses will open to students that wish to attend in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16. The students will follow a regular instructional schedule while on-site.

“We will follow all health and safety protocols to ensure all students and staff are safe” reads a statement from the district.

The district says they also have implemented a software program, by the name of Dr. Owl, which will allow all staff and students to be pre-screened before entering a campus.

Transportation will be provided for al students who needs it. However, the district says there will be no transportation offered to PK3 students.

“We ask parents/guardians to please remain at the bus pick-up zone in your area until your child has boarded the bus.” says the district.

Bus drivers will check student’s temperatures and provide hand sanitizer solution to all before boarding.

The district asks that all students wear their face masks and bring their own bottle of water.

Students will still have the option to attend school through virtual instruction from home.

“RGC CISD Parents and Guardians, you have a choice. Your students can continue with virtual instruction at home or you can send them to campus for in-person instruction” says the district.