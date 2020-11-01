countdown
Rio Grande City Border Patrol Agent assaulted

by: Illiana Luna

RGC Border Patrol agent attacked. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) – A Rio Grande City (RGC) border patrol agent suffered facial and head injuries during an attack Saturday.

The officer was on duty near the Rio Grande when responding to “a highly utilized drug and human smuggling area,” read the press release.

Two men were seen fleeing the area where the agent then followed them into brush area. After encountering the men, one individual became violent with the officer striking him with his own gear.

“During the assault, the man was able to gain control of the agent’s electronic control weapon (ECW), and struck the agent with it several times in the face and on the back of the head causing multiple lacerations,” the press release states.

One of the undocumented individuals fled the scene and the other traveled back to Mexico.

The RGC agent is under treatment who suffered from a nasal fracture and multiple lacerations.

