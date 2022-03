RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City announced that they will be holding free aerobics classes.

According to a post by the City of Rio Grande City, the aerobics classes will be held at 10:15 a.m. on every Tuesday and Thursday at Basilio Villarreal Park. The park is located at 1473 Stephen Saenz Street.

While not required, attendees are asked to bring their own yoga mats and weights.

For additional information, call (956)-716-1795.