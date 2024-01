HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former drummer for the legendary rock and roll band “The Beatles” Ringo Starr is scheduled to perform in Hidalgo.

Starr and His All Starr Band are set to perform on Saturday, June 8 at the Hidalgo Payne Area.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at the Payne Arena website and can be purchased at the box office.