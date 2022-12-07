HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Salvation Army’s red kettle program is back across the nation and what sounds like a bell is the sound of hope for others.

The program provides the gift of joy during the holiday season through various programs and the donations collected in the red kettles helps pay for the army’s programs like shelters and counseling.

This year, due to a lack of volunteers, they’re asking for support from the local community.

Major Gabriel Elias of the Salvation Army says

“Sadly we don’t have enough people and volunteers,” Gabriel Elias, Major of the Salvation Army said. “We will not have enough for the programs we have during the whole year because this is the only time we collect the money.”

Another program that is getting impacted this year is the Angel Tree program.

The initiative provides gifts to children who might not have any gifts this year. At the Angel Tree warehouse, what was typically filled with over 17,000 gifts is now a bit scarce leaving 300 children without any gifts.

Major Candelaria Elias of the Salvation Army, says the tree is very important because they make the children’s wishes and dreams come true on Christmas morning.

To get involved, participants can register to become a volunteer with Salvation Army, can visit a local Walmart stores or a Salvation Army location to sponsor a child in need.

The last day to sponsor a child is Dec. 9.