HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville and Commissioner At-Large “B” Rose Gowen invites the public to “Ride with the Commissioner”.

According to Gowen, it is a free and fun event. It will feature an 8-mile bike ride. Bicycles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will need to be confirmed at registration time.

If you do not have a bicycle Gowen says there will be a fleet of bikes available, “If you don’t have a bike, don’t be worried. Come on, and we’ll loan you one. You can bring your skateboard or your scooter and just enjoy the trail, which is a celebration in and of itself.”

Join Commissioner Gowen on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the West Rail Trail at Joe and Tony Oliveira Park located at 104 El Paso Rd. in Brownsville.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.