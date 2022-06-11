PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Palmview has re-elected Ricardo “Rick” Villarreal as mayor.

Villarreal won the June 11 election with 929 votes to Sarabia’s 864 votes. Villarreal won with 51.7 percent of the election total.

Villareal was originally elected as Mayor in 2018.

Prior to holding the title of Mayor, Villareal served the City of Palmview as a councilman since 2010.

During his years of service, Villareal worked towards the tripling of city limits.

In 2014, Villarearl annexed the areas to the city and was able to better the quality of life by providing services. Services included the Fire and Police Department, Garbage Disposal, and Animal Control.