BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rich Products Corporation has announced its $50,000,000 plan to expand its freezer and more.

The Brownsville-based business is located east of downtown at 3555 E. 14th Street and has been operating in the city since 1993.

The scope of the project consists of an addition to the existing food processing facility to include a freezer, refrigerated dock, ambient dry storage warehouse, utility and maintenance rooms and an office, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project will be constructed in two phases.

Rich Products Corp. manufactures Farm Ranch Appetizers, Frozen Seafood Products and SeaPak Frozen Seafood Products. These consist of frozen shrimp, fish burgers, salmon and beer batter items and can be found at local Target and Walmart stores.

As previously reported by Valley Central, the company has plans to invest $117 million to expand its manufacturing capacity and warehouse space. When completed, the expansion will allow for the creation of 58 production and warehouse jobs. This will add to the existing workforce of 435 employees.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, the project will be completed Sept. 30, 2024.