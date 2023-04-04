RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley native Raquel Rodriguez looks to turn things around with her teammate Liv Morgan after their WrestleMania loss.

On Sunday, Rodriguez made her WrestleMania debut, teaming with her tag team partner Liv Morgan. The two took on the teams of Natalya and Shotzi; Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler; and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

According to CBS Sports, “Rodriguez lived up to her reputation as the match’s powerhouse, effortlessly tossing around the field of opponents.”

WWE

She is described on WWE’s website as a 6-foot-tall Texan powerhouse with “back muscles so wide you could screen a movie on them.” Rodriguez employed the use of her signature move the Tejana Bomb, an overhead powerbomb, but it would not be enough as Rousey would steal the victory with a quick tap out on Shotzi.

Even though Rodriguez and Morgan lost at WrestleMania, they were able to redeem themselves Monday night at Raw when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The Monday night victory made them the number one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

They will challenge Lita and Becky Lynch for the titles next Monday.