HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — RGV’s Little Elves is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019.

Their mission is to help the children and families of the Rio Grande Valley by meeting specific needs based on current events and the season.

RGV’s Little Elves have participated in several projects such as annual holiday toy drives and have helped distribute almost 1,000 toys in 2022.

They have served families, by providing them with household donations, clothing, and toys, a meal distribution during the 2020 freeze, and summer activity kits in 2021.

In the month of May RGV’s Little Elves will hold a bike distribution. They are looking for sponsors and donors to help purchase bicycles to help the children stay active this summer.

Distribution will occur at the end of May or early June.

Visit RGV’s Little Elves for more details.