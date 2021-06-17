RGV’s first freestanding children’s hospital to open in 2022

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Driscoll Children’s hospital announced their plans to build a freestanding pediatric hospital in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley will be the only designated, freestanding pediatric hospital in the RGV, according to a press release.

It will be located on the DHR Health Campus, as an eight-level hospital with nine pediatric services.

Some of the services to be offered will be pediatric specialists, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Rehabilitation: physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and Child Life program.

“The future for children’s healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley is bright,” said Eric Hamon, President and CEO of Driscoll Health System in a statement. “We look forward to being an even larger part of the Valley community and providing more care for more kids.”

Construction of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley is set to begin this year and plans to open in late 2022.

More than 450 employees will work at the hospital, which will have an “economic impact and new job opportunities for clinical, ancillary and support staff in the Valley.”