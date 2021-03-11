RGV’s fire risk worsens as droughts continue

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — After the extreme weather conditions Texas faced in February, many plants died and dried out, increasing fire conditions.

Over the past week, grass fires have increased around Rio Grande Valley.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshall department sent KVEO a video of how a grass fire starting up in Edinburg on March 9. In the video, a truck drives by, and within 20 seconds the grass is on fire.

Courtesy: Hidalgo County Fire Marshall

HCFM said that the “improper disposal of a cigarette” caused the fire.

Fire Investigator Miguel Guerra said the Edinburg Fire Department responded to the call approximately at 10:15 a.m.

Before firefighters were able to control it, approximately 3 acres of land burned. Guerra took note that a house was in close proximity to the fire.

A couple of minutes before the grass fire, Edinburg firefighters had just finished extinguishing an 18-wheeler that caught on fire on Expressway 83.

Early Tuesday, a 200-acre grass fire burned on Jara Chinas Road in La Joya, according to a tweet by the city of Mission.

Dry conditions across the RGV are raising the threat of grass fires. Our Mission fire crews joined 8 other agencies and responded to a blaze last night on Jara Chinas Road in La Joya that tore through more than 200 acres. Please take precautions! #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/kDs3UB6gG3 — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) March 10, 2021

On Wednesday, another grass fire lighted up across the street from Nanas restaurant in Weslaco. The firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached some houses near the area.

Starr and Willacy County have burn bans in effect to help prevent fires from happening.

Cameron County Fire Marshall Juan Martinez told KVEO that they are preparing the paperwork to place a burn ban, and hope to get it approved by Tuesday.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshall, Homero Garza told KVEO that people with a burning permit will not be allowed to burn this week due to the windy conditions.

Garza asks the public to not throw cigarette buds out the window on the highway and to not park a car on dry grass because the “heat of a catalytic converter will ignite a fire quickly.”