MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show released 2024 ticket packages during its Black Friday sale for the first time ever.

“Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a first-time attendee, we’ve got the perfect package for you,” the RGVLS website reads.

The packages offered are as follows:

Family Midway Package: 2-Adult GA, 2-Child GA, 2 Mega Passes

Family Xtreme Bull Riding Package (Tue or Wed): 2-Adult GA, 2-Child GA, 4-Xtreme Bull Riding Reserved Seats

Family PRCA Rodeo Package (Thu, Fri or Sat): 2-Adult GA, 2-Child GA, 4-Rodeo Reserved Seats

Small Business Employee/Customer Appreciation Package: 100-Adult GA Admission

Corporate Employee/Customer Appreciation Package: 300-Adult GA Admission

Corporate VIP Rodeo Experience Package (Thursday only)* EXCLUSIVE: 8-Adult GA, 8-Day F-Parking, 8-Rodeo Reserved Seats, 8-Private Dinner Event Tickets, 24 Beverages, Meet/Greet & more – LIMITED

These deals will not be available after the promotion.