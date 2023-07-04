HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is spreading awareness for the Fourth of July holiday to pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley.

Kathy Michelle, life-saving coordinator for RGVHS said during the festivities fireworks can be fun, but for pets, it can be stressful.

Michelle recommends microchipping or having a normal name tag for pets in case they get lost due to loud noises caused by the fireworks.

Microchipping services are offered at RGVHS for $10 and can help get a lost pet back to its home if they are turned in to a local shelter.

“The number one thing is to create a safe environment for your pets. We would ideally want you to bring your pets inside and shield them from all the noise, all the lights,” Michelle said. “Having them with all their cozy things, blankets, food, water. Just to try to calm their nerves even for a little bit.”

Michelle added that the Fourth of July is the highest intake of lost pets in the shelter. She urges pet owners to bring their pets indoors to prevent them from escaping.