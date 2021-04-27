RGV Focus donates 320 Chromebooks to Donna ISD students

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Earlier this week, RGV Focus announced the donation of 320 Dell Chromebooks to Donna ISD students.

RGV Focus, a nonprofit associated with Educate Texas will distribute $72,000 worth of Chromebooks to families in need, according to Donna ISD.

The devices will allow the students to continue reading and learning throughout the summer when the district recollects their laptops.

“Over the summer, we usually pick them up to upgrade them and maintain them,” Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said. “With these devices that will be donated through RGV Focus and also Educate Texas, the students will end up keeping them.”

The district distributed the devices to each campus based on the number of McKinney Vento students.