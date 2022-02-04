HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the drop in temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley, some residents are turning towards warming shelters for a warm place to stay Thursday and Friday.

“The last time it was cold we had a lot of people come in,” said Richard Kumm, a long-term resident at the Harlingen shelter Loaves and Fishes.

Kumm recalled how helpful the shelter was for Harlingen area residents without power during the February freeze.

“When it was cold out, we went out to find some people, and a lot of people don’t know that the help is out there,” said Kumm.

Director of Loaves and Fishes, Victor Rivera, said they began receiving calls from people on Thursday expressing a need following the drop in temperatures.

“Some of them will even come knock on the door and they’ll say ‘I’m really cold, I really need a place to stay,’ and of course we do,” said Rivera.

As Loaves and Fishes prepares for the next few days, Rivera said the memory of the 2021 February freeze is on the back of their minds.

“Because it’s almost a year since we had the freeze back in February so there is a lot of apprehension on what they’re going to need to stay warm,” said Rivera.

Additionally, Rivera said they are also prepping warm shower stalls outside for public use over the next few days.

Rivera added there are cots available for overflow, though as of Thursday afternoon Loaves and Fishes still had room in both the Women’s and Men’s shelters.

In Mercedes, the Mercedes Recreational Center, known as the Mercedes Dome, opened its doors as a shelter on Thursday night and operated from 6 p.m. until early morning Friday.

“We received multiple calls as far as if our shelter is going to be open–last time, we did have a lot of power outages throughout our community,” said Javier Campos Jr., fire chief and emergency manager of the city of Mercedes referring to the February freeze. “And rest assured we are letting them know our facility does have a generator and will be nice and warm for the public to actually stay the night.”

In Edinburg, the public library is providing cots and a warm place to stay from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“We’ll be here tonight and the library will be opened as a warming center,” said Letty Leija, director of Library & Cultural Arts in the city of Edinburg. “Or a place to come and charge their electronics. Hopefully, we don’t have a lot of people who have electrical issues but we are here for them.”

Leija is encouraging people to remember to bring any needed medications, personal bedding items, and wants the public to know no pets are allowed.

At this time, Loaves and Fishes are accepting donations of blankets, jackets, detergents, and water.