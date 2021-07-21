RGV voting rights advocates hold press conference in support of Texas House walkout

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Voters and local organizations will be having a press conference Wednesday morning in support of the Texas House walkout and to call for Federal Legislation.

At the event there will be voters from the area, voting rights advocates La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), ARISE Adelante and ACLU of Texas.

Those participating will be gathering at the Weslaco office of Texas Representative Armando Martinez.

“Securing federal voting rights legislation, including the For The People Act, is critical if communities of color in the Rio Grande Valley will have the impact in state and national politics and elections that reflects our growing share of the electorate,” said officials in the release.

Over 50 Texas Democrats walked out of the state`s special session and left to D.C. to urge Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation on July 12.

The bills in question stems from the previous Senate Bill 7, which was defeated by another Democratic walk-out. But this week, Senate Bill 1 and its House equivalent received their first hearings. Despite no proof of widespread fraud in Texas’ 2020 Election, state Republicans have honed in on “election integrity” as a major party platform.

The bills would limit early voting hours, ban drive-thru and mail-in ballot drop boxes and allow partisan poll watchers to record voters who receive help filling out ballots. It would also become a crime for local elections officials to encourage voting by mail.