HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Vipers along with Nike Sports Camps will host a second Nike Basketball Camp that will provide campers with the opportunity to elevate and further develop their basketball skills.

It will also help participants develop their athletic abilities further and enhance their skills in different positions on the court. Coaches will be on hand to provide drills to advance the campers’ ball-handling skills, dribbling, passing, ball control, and footwork.

The camp will take place Aug. 7-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DHR Sports Wellness Center/Vipers Practice Facility located at 315 E. Palm Drive and will host children between the ages of 7-16.

Participants will receive a Nike Basketball Camp T-Shirt, Vipers giveaway items, informational sessions from guest speakers RGV Vipers Head Coach Kevin Burleson, Assistant Coach Jai Steadman, Head Athletic Trainer Craig Skinner, and more.

Registration is based on a first-come-first-serve basis as spots are limited.

For more information on the Nike Basketball Camp, contact Vipers Vice President Mario Rodriguez.