RGV Vipers Sneaker Fest set for Feb. 28

EDINBURG, Texas — The Bert Ogden Arena has announced the The RGV Vipers Sneaker Fest for Sunday, Feb. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sneaker Fest will showcase the best of the Rio Grande Valley’s sneaker community, streetwear, vintage clothing, and collectibles in the area, said the news release.

Stores such as STATUS, TDK, and Ragz Revenge will be in attendance. With special performances from local DJ Brandon Salinas, local artist Prolifek, the Vipers Snake Charmers and Hype Squad.

The news release added that local food vendors Iced Cube Raspas, Intexicated BBQ, and Rowdy’s BBQ will also be joining the event.

For ticket information click here.