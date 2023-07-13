EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Venom Hype Squad is hosting prep classes in preparation for the 2023-24 season auditions.

Classes take place from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday from July 12 to Aug. 9.

The prep classes will take place in studio four of the City of Edinburg’s Parks and Recreation Health and Wellness Center located at 315 E. Palm Drive.

Classes are open to anyone interested in learning more about the Venom Hype Squad audition process, what it takes to be part of the team and learning game day choreographies.

Each class is $10. Those who attend all five classes (July 12, 19 and 26; August 7 and 9) there will be an automatic first-round bye in their audition process on Aug. 19.

Yesenia January, RGV Vipers Dance Director, said anyone is encouraged to join the classes and try their luck at making the team.

For dancers with dreams of going pro, January said the Venom squad has produced six NFL dancers from its program.