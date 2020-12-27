RGV TxDot official earns national award

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — A Rio Grande Valley transportation leader is receiving national recognition for his efforts in planning the area’s construction.

The Texas Department of Public Transporation (TxDOT) announced that Pedro “Pete” Alvarez, District Engineer for the Pharr District, has earned the AASHTO’s President Transportation Award for Planning.

According to a release, the award recognizes exemplary service throughout the year that has furthered transportation activities in a positive way nationally or regionally.

The release states Alvarez was a key contributor to helping RGV transportation leaders merge three metropolitan planning organizations into one regional MPO.

The solution was an answer to a financial problem pondered by officials for three years.

The RGV-MPO is now the fifth-largest MPO in Texas and serves more than 1.4 million people. The merger allows the RGV to compete for more funding opportunities for infrastructure and creates the possibility for more economic development, according to the release.