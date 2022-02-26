BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jose Guadalupe Martinez was found murdered in his office in 2017. Investigators have been able to narrow the timeline of when he was killed, but the case still remains unsolved.

At 7:49 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2017, officers responded to Nilo’s Tire Shop, located at 2485 Military Highway in Brownsville after a body was found.

A man discovered the body, and went to a neighbor who was close by. When the two returned, a third man was there at the scene. The three men then called police and waited for officers to arrive.

Upon arrival, officers found Martinez face down, in a pool of blood in his office.

He had a gunshot wound to his head, and investigators found one bullet casing at the scene.

2017 / 2022

The man who originally discovered Martinez’ body arrived at the store at 7:35 p.m. to pay for some rims he had purchased. Investigators at the scene later found a receipt Martinez had from a purchase at a dollar store at 7 p.m. that same day.

With this information, they were able to determine that Martinez was murdered at some time between 7 p.m. and 7:35 p.m.

Photo of the office in 2022.

However, Brownsville police said they have “no leads whatsoever,” with the case.

Police said that family members told them it was an ordinary day, and nothing seemed out of place.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 mobile app.