EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV FC Toros announced Monday it is ceasing all operations after eight seasons.

“Naturally, decisions of this caliber are carefully considered and are extremely difficult to make as they affect multiple individuals, both internally and externally,” Golden Grape Entertainment President Hondo Candelaria said.

The shut down is effective immediately and includes all soccer and business operations, a post stated.

The Toros were based in Edinburg and joined the USL Championship in 2016. The Toros finished with a 10-11-23 record in 2023.

“We sincerely thank you, and for one final time, GO TOROS,” the team’s statement concluded.