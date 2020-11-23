RGV TikTok couple giving away Thanksgiving meals

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — One Rio Grande Valley couple is using their fame on TikTok to give back to the community.

The couple behind the TikTok account “Life in the 956” is partnering with four Hidalgo County restaurants to raffle away Thanksgiving meals away to those in need.

More than 40 thousand people follow the couple on TikTok as they document life in the RGV on a daily basis. They chose to give back to the community that’s supported them so well.

“We’re both blessed to have full time jobs and we know that’s not the case for many families in the valley,” said Claudia, one of the contributors to the TikTok account. “We know they’ve gone through a lot of hardships. We wanted to use our platform and our reach to give back to those families.”

Along with meals, other items will be raffled away to winners of the contest.

For those interested in entering the giveaway, click here.