HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Eight states across the U.S have opened investigations into the popular social media app Tik Tok to see if it has a negative impact on children’s mental health. This comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened his own investigation into whether the app is violating child privacy laws.

ValleyCentral spoke with local Tik Tok creators in the valley. While the users tell us they enjoy using the app they also understand why investigations like these are happening.

“I used to post a bunch of like vibey funny skits and memes,” said Erika Davila. “Now I post relatable daily content.”

On Tik Tok Davila is known for posting fun and energetic videos on a regular basis. But Davila also believes this social media site comes with its problems, especially for the younger generation.

“Tik Tok is really negative in some places,” Davila said.” I experienced it too, where it is more of like a free space for people to bully you without having any consequences.”

The states that are leading the investigation include Florida, California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Vermont.

The investigations are looking into if Tik Tok is harming the mental health of young teens, by influencing them to make and view more videos. The investigations are also looking to determine if Tik Tok is violating consumer protection laws.

But even though there are concerns with the app, creators like Allen Ferreyro say there are positives in posting new content.

“There was actually this one time where this one kid who told me he had been battling depression and all these things and my video made his day, it made him a lot happier,” Ferreyro said. “That makes me feel awesome, that’s what drives me you.

Tik Tok has already put new safety measures in place to protect young users, such as automatically setting profiles of children 16 years old and under to private. But users say there are ways to get around some of those regulations.

“I feel like there is leeway to people with the more of a following,” Davila said. “Because I think that people with more of following post things that don’t get taken down and are not appropriate for young people. But then I see people with less of a following that posts good content have a slip up here and there and then get banned completely.”

While users like Davila understand the concerns, she says it is also up to other users to make Tik Tok a safer place.

“I think they should manage more of the content for sure because there is a lot of thirst trapping and people get a lot of followers for that,” Davila said.