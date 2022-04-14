HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District teachers were surprised Thursday with over $40,000 in innovation grants.

HCISD leadership and members of the Harlingen Area Educational Foundation visited 10 campuses, stopping by 12 classrooms to surprise teachers with $42,077 worth of teacher innovation grants.

Educators received the grants through an application-based for special projects they have in mind for their classrooms and school.

Grants are to cover the cost of media studios, “zen staff spaces,” augmented reality science experiments, music lab, outdoor exercise space, and more.

Schools and teachers who received grants are as followed: