EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One superintendents gathered at the Rio Grande Valley LEAD annual meeting on Monday to discuss what RGV school districts need from the state.

“My office, the state board of education district 2 definitely is willing to partner with any local nonprofit, or any agency that wants to or is already providing services for students in the Rio Grande Valley, and in my entire district, too,” said LJ Francis, state board of education member.

Francis added that with the RGV having a great number of agencies and organizations that provide support to area schools, additional support at the state level will guarantee additional student success.