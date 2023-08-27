HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Super Anime Fest has arrived along with its featured guest from different platforms.

RGV Super Anime Fest will be open on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The event will feature guests such as voice actors from Hello Kitty, Sailor Moon, Naruto Shippuden and many more.

Jesus Dominguez, event coordinator told ValleyCentral, the event is for everyone and of all ages.

“We have 10 to 11 celebrities coming out that you can get to meet and focus on learning more on the anime with the celebrities themselves,” Dominguez said.

Additionally, there will be card games, video game tournaments, how to be an influencer classes, how to japanese manga classes and a cosplay contest.

For more information visit rgvsuperanimefest.com and their Facebook page RGV Super Anime Fest.

Tickets are still available.