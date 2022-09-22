MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists.

According to the South Texas Independent School District, four of its students made the cut.

Of the four students who qualified, three attend South Texas ISD Science Academy in Mercedes, including Daniel Z. Chen of Mission; Richard A. Fleming, II, of Mission; and Nikhil S. Veeramachaneni of Edinburg. The fourth district Semifinalist, Jacob C. Mercado of Edinburg, attends South Texas ISD World Scholars in Edinburg.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

The district added that to be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition, including the submission of a detailed scholarship application, which provides information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.