MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of Rio Grande Valley elementary students organized and successfully held a food drive, collecting over 300 items.

Sharyland Independent School Districts Martinez Elementary student council held a food drive, collecting donations for the Mission Food Pantry.

The student council collected a total of 350 items, as an organization they donated $50 dollars.

The City of Mission thanked the group of students on a social media post.

Way to go students and Mr. Martinez, student council sponsor! The City of Mission