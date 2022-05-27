RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another student in the Rio Grande Valley has been arrested for making terroristic threats toward a school.

On Thursday, the Rio Hondo Independent School District was made aware of threats being made on the social media platform, Snapchat, to the Rio Hondo High School.

The Rio Hondo ISD Police Department conducted a thorough investigation, identifying the suspect.

RHISD PD arrested the juvenile student Friday afternoon, according to a release from RHISD.

The individual has since been transferred to the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center.

Lastly, Rio Hondo ISD reassured parents in the release about the safety of its students and staff.