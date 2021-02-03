RGV Sports Hall of Fame opens annual scholarship application process

MISSION, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame announced they will award scholarships to outstanding seniors who participated in athletics during the 2020-2021 school year.

The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of fame said scholarships are awarded based on athletics, participation, academic class rank and awards, academics participation in competitive events such as UIL Academics and other organizations, leadership roles in extracurricular activities, and community service.

Scholarship applications are available for high school seniors who participated in a sanctioned University Interscholastic League (UIL) or a Texas Association or Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) sport during the 2020-21 school year.

Nominations may be submitted by anyone, but a certification signature from a school counselor is required, said the RGV Sports Hall of Fame.

The organization said all scholarship applications must be submitted electronically by March 1. To visit the scholarship section click here.