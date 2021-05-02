RGV Sounds: Brownsville alt-rock band wants everyone to have a good time

Cannon the Dealers: From left to right; Tony Olivares (bass), Luis Segura (drums), Jesus Galindo [back] (guitar), Nick Tomayo [front] (vocals), and Juan Cervantes (guitar) (Source: Facebook)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Some people exude good vibes.

The kind of good vibes that put you on South Padre Island with a 311 CD in one hand and a pair of sunglasses in the other.

Cannon the Dealers have carried these vibes for years now and are finally seeing their hard work crystallize with their first music releases over the past half-year.

Cannon the Dealers in 2019 (source: Facebook)

The band formed out of a group of friends at Brownsville Pace High School in 2015 and has more or less stayed intact, save for trading their original vocalist for St. Joseph Academy alum Nick Tomayo, who would become the band’s unofficial leader.

Together with original band members Tony Olivares (bass), Jesus Galindo (rhythm guitar), Luis Segura (drums), and Juan Cervantes (lead guitar), Tomayo has helped put Cannon the Dealers get themselves some notoriety in the Brownsville scene.

The self-described alternative rock band features a blend of inspirations ranging from various scopes of the rock genre, from heavy metal to pop-punk and everything in between.

Their local fame hit a milestone in February 2020 when they played a primetime slot at the Crossroad Brownsville Festival.

Things were riding high for Cannon the Dealers, and then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“We were all pretty scared of [the pandemic],” said Tomayo. “We didn’t want to go out, we didn’t want to meet up for practice, it was pretty bad.”

Bassist Olivares even noted that Tomayo contracted COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, heightening their worries that one of them could get sick.

But even though the pandemic put concerts and consistent practice at a halt, Cannon the Dealers still made an effort to get in the studio in 2020 to release their debut EP.

Cannon the Dealers in 2021 (source: Instagram)

In Fall 2020, the band laid down three songs for the release and put in extra effort to get it out before the year ended.

“It was released right at the end of the year,” said Tomayo. “I told the guys I’m getting this released in 2020 if it kills me! I wanted the EP out in 2020.”

Too Soon to Tell was released on December 30, 2020, and features three songs with catchy guitar riffs and memorable songs reminiscent of 2000s alternative rock bands such as Alien Ant Farm, Foo Fighters, and The Strokes.

Although it’s a short sample size, it’s a good sign of things to come as the band displays brilliant musicianship on the release.

“Outta’ Here (La La La La La)” is a clear gem just begging to become a hit with its catchy hooks that flick along with the chorus.

“Ready to Go” shows some great guitar work from Cervantes and Galindo while Tomayo delivers a solid vocal performance.

Cannon the Dealers quickly hit the studio again in 2021 to release a stand-alone single, “Hell and Back”.

The single is a fiery track highlighted by tight production that the band members describe as a heavier side of their sound.

And they aren’t stopping there. Cannon the Dealers plan to release another single in early May before putting down another multi-track EP in the summer.

The Brownsville band is hoping to join the trend of bands releasing a multitude of singles in consistent spans, rather than spending a lot of time and effort on a full album.

“We’re not planning to release an album for a long time,” said Olivares.

Tomayo stated that social media has drifted people away from wanting to hear albums.

“People want things that they can quickly hear and then move on from,” said Tomayo. “That’s why apps like TikTok are so popular, it’s real short videos one after the other.”

As the pandemic slowly wanes, Cannon the Dealers are hoping to burst out and deliver their music to anyone looking to have a good time, whether it be at one of their shows, on a road trip, or kicked back at the beach.

“We want people to have a good time when they hear our music,” said Olivares.

Cannon the Dealers can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Bandcamp.

You can follow the Brownsville band on Facebook and Instagram.