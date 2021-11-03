RGV singer, music teacher nominated for Tejano Music Award

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Spanish-language music, with artists such as Bad Bunny, has grown in popularity in the last couple of years.

However, a Rio Grande Valley native is trying to do the same with Tejano music.

Juan Carlos Peña, aka “Yeisi, is a singer, songwriter and is also a music teacher at McAllen ISD’s Thigpen-Zavala Elementary School.

Recently, Peña was nominated for the Tejano Music Awards’ best new artist category which is the highest award that can be earned for the genre.

“A big surprise and I am incredibly honored and I feel very privileged to be in that category,” he said.

Peña grew up in the RGV and said Tejano music was always present in his life through parties, after-school dances, and the radio.

As of now, he has a total of five released albums and said this is just the beginning of his music journey.

“I released my first Tejano album in 2020 which got me right in for this year’s awards,” he said.





Peña said there are many Tejano artists who come from San Antonio but he is happy to be representing the Rio Grande Valley.

“I feel a responsibility to put up a good product to represent where I live,” he said.

As a music teacher, he said his goal is to help kids figure out if music is something they want to pursue.

Peña teaching music at Thigpen-Zavala Elementary School

“I was very fortunate to have great music teachers, my elementary music teacher was the first one to tell me that she thought I could be great at music,” he said.

In order to win the Best New Artist category, Peña needs support. You can vote for him under the name Yeisi here.

The deadline to vote is Sunday, Nov. 7.