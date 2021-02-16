RGV shelters help residents stay warm during power outages

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) – As some Rio Grande Valley residents continue without power since Sunday, shelters are opening their doors to help keep families warm.

The city of Mercedes opened their Safe Dome, which is one of the multiple warming shelters available in the Rio Grande Valley.

The city posted on their Facebook page that they opened the dome so people could stay warm. we were also told there were a lot of people inside the facility front desk.

In McAllen, Salvation Army’s Lieutenant Adolph Aguirre said that 17 people checked in to the center. Salvation Army is providing warming kits and warm meals during their regular feeding hours.

Hidalgo’s Emergency Management Manager, Ricardo Saldaña said they haven’t received calls of frostnip, which is the stage before frostbite begins, but when people call for further assistance they direct them to warming shelters.