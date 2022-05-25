MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD announced one of their students will be attending theatre school in the fall.

The district said Alejandra Tamez, a senior at McAllen High School, will be attending the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago.  

The university’s program accepts just 32 students and in addition, she also received a merit scholarship of $28,000 a year. 

Tamez earned or co-earned four awards at the 2022 Palms (theatre awards for the Rio Grande Valley) on May 15. 

  • Best Actress in a Leading Role of a Play  
  • Best Production of a Play 
  • Best Choreography of a Musical 
  • Best Ensemble of a Musical 

    Tamez intends to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting, said the district. 