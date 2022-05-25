MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD announced one of their students will be attending theatre school in the fall.

The district said Alejandra Tamez, a senior at McAllen High School, will be attending the Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago.

The university’s program accepts just 32 students and in addition, she also received a merit scholarship of $28,000 a year.

Tamez earned or co-earned four awards at the 2022 Palms (theatre awards for the Rio Grande Valley) on May 15.