MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley high school student placed as the state runner-up in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival for the category of Division I Digital Animation.

Marylou Treviño, Mission Collegiate High School Junior, started her journey with the mention of the contest by an educator, going straight to work on her project on her smartphone.

A self-taught digital animator, Treviño used a free phone app called FlipaClip to create a short film, “Alloy the Robot and the Puppy,” for the competition. The main character of this short animation is called Alloy and there are some comedic instances that many will enjoy.

The animation project is approximately 2 minutes and 40 seconds in its entirety.

This is the first time I have submitted a short digital animation film for competition and to see the results of placing 2nd in State is exciting. My project is about robots that lack a social understanding about human behavior. Marylou Treviño, Mission Collegiate High School Junior

Marylou’s project was premiered in Austin along with other contest winners, as the competition was held at the University of Texas at Austin.

Treviño is looking forward to next year’s contest and encourages her fellow students that have the same love of art or digital animation to participate in a contest like this one.

To watch “Alloy the Robot and the Puppy,” CLICK HERE.