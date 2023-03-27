EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents located a missing teen and seized over $60,000, officials say.

On Saturday, agents conducted a traffic stop on an SUV and took the driver and passenger back to the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration Checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated.

After further investigation, agents found the passenger registered in the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children database, officials say.

The Kenedy County Sheriff’s took the missing teen to the Texas Juvenile Probation Office. Deputies say, $64,000 were seized from the vehicle and suspects were taken into custody.