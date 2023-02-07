EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley middle school and high school teams will compete head-to-head in a gameshow-style competition, that tests students’ knowledge of math and science, according to UTRGV.

It’s called the Regional Science Bowl competition and it is set for Feb. 11 at the UTRGV Edinburg campus MAGC (Math Building map).

Omar Elizondo, UTRGV Science Bowl regional coordinator and UTeach science master teacher, said this is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the event will be held in person.

“We are thrilled to have this level of participation and look forward to building on it in the coming years with the goal of increasing participation from other school districts,” Elizondo said.

The Regional Science Bowl is coordinated by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. Regional winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip to compete at the national event in Washington, D.C. in April.

Elizondo said that this is a unique and exciting competition that should not be missed.

“We encourage everyone to come out and witness the unique and exciting experience of a science bowl competition in person. It truly is a competition like no other,” he said.

For more information on the Regional Science Bowl, contact omar.elizondo@utrgv.edu.