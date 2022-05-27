RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An individual has been arrested after making a “credible threat of violence” against Vanguard Academy.

Friday morning, Vanguard Academy released a statement addressing recent threats toward the charter school.

The academy was made aware of a threat and notified a local police department.

In partnership with authorities, officials were able to contain the matter immediately offsite, arresting the suspect.

All campuses were placed on soft lockdown Friday morning, limiting student exposure in hallways and limiting all outside visitors.

Vanguard Academy emphasized in the release that the “safety and security of [its] students, faculty, and staff is [its] first priority.”

No other information has been provided at this time.