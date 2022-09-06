RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several school districts across the Rio Grande Valley are standing in solidarity with the Uvalde community.

On May 24, 2022, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary and began shooting. 19 children and 2 teachers were killed.

In an effort to support the Uvalde community, districts statewide, including several in the RGV are wearing maroon and white, the main color of Uvalde ISD.

One district official said it is just a small gesture to show the Uvalde community they are here for them as they continue to grieve.

“We stand with Uvalde and the tragic incident that occurred there. And so we’ve asked that all staff were maroon and white in honor of Uvalde’s return to school,” said Weslaco ISD Superintendent Dino Coronado.

Other districts participating include Brownsville ISD, La Feria ISD, and Harlingen CISD.