MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Uvalde students returned to school for the first time on Tuesday since the May shooting.

School districts across Texas stood in solidarity with the Uvalde community by wearing the school colors of maroon and white.

Teresa Trdla, the principal at Victor Fields Elementary at McAllen ISD said she is happy to have seen students and staff wear maroon and white to represent Uvalde.

“It’s very important to us and to McAllen ISD. Making sure that we teach the whole child and in doing that we focus very much on the emotional intelligence components and through emotional intelligence is the component of empathy,” said Trdla.

Mission CISD also participated in the movement. Sandra Rodriguez, principal at Salinas Elementary said wearing the colors showcases a sign of unity.

“Teaches each and every one of our students that if they are ever in a moment of need, we’re going to support them as well. They’re never alone and we want them to not only know that but feel that support by them giving support to others when needed,” said Rodriguez.

Both principals hope to encourage their students to help make a difference.

“We hope that they become the leaders that impart empathy, that know what perseverance is in a time of need, such as what Uvalde has experienced. These lessons are lifelong lessons that we hope hits our students’ hearts, to where they’ll never forget,” said Rodriguez.

Other districts that participated were Brownsville ISD, La Feria ISD, and Harlingen CISD.