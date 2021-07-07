RGV school districts to receive $130 million

FILE – In this May 18, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students wear masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at the Milton Elementary School, in Rye, N.Y. School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced that the last batch of federal funds under Title I will head to Rio Grande Valley schools.

Title I funding provides for the expansion and development of educational programs that are fair, equitable, and support schools in the creation of opportunities for their students’ success, according to Gonzalez’s press release.

La Joya ISD is set to receive the most from the funds with $22,224,892, Edinburg CISD is second with $21,181,131.

“Students in the 15th District of Texas deserve the highest quality education we can offer them as we recover from this pandemic,” said Congressman Gonzalez in a statement. “Teachers and school administrators work incredibly hard to make sure students are learning, virtually and in-person.”

The school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are set to receive the following final funding allocations: