RGV school districts response to Gov. Abbott’s new order

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Several Rio Grande Valley school districts are responding after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the lifting of business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate on Tuesday.

Under the executive order, which will go into effect on March 10, Gov. Abbott added that public schools may operate under the standard health protocols issued by the Texas Education Agency.

Although the TEA said in a statement that updated public health guidance will come this week, some Rio Grande Valley school districts have already issued statements.

KVEO will updated as new information is received.

McAllen Independent School District

On Tuesday the McAllen Independent School District (ISD) announced they will continue with their COVID-19 protocols in spite of Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order.

As of now, McAllen ISD said they will continue to require students and staff to wear masks and follow social distancing measures as part of their safety protocols.

Mission Consolidated School District

On Tuesday the Mission Consolidated Independent School District (announced they will continue with their COVID-19 protocols.

The district said they will continue to work closely with the TEA and Education Commissioner regarding their instructional practices.

At this time the district will continue to offer in-person and virtual practice, for those who choose it.

La Joya Independent School District

Under the current guidance from the Texas Education Agency for School Year 2020-2021, 𝗟𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝘆𝗮 𝗜𝗦𝗗 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀.

The district said they will continue to meet CDC safety guidelines and meet COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools as required by the TEA.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District

Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District will continue to follow CDC/TEA recommendations on preventing respiratory diseases like COVID-19.

These preventative measures include wearing face masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing, covering coughs/sneezes, constant cleaning and disinfecting, and staying home when sick.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Harlingen Consolidated School District

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District will continue this requirement until it can further review guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District will continue to follow safety protocols despite the Governor’s lifting of the mask mandate.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

PSJA Independent School District

PSJA Independent School District will continue to require face mask coverings at all facilities and will continue mitigation efforts of social distancing, temperature checks, and other health protocols currently established to ensure the continued health and safety of all students, staff, and visitors.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Weslaco Independent School District

Weslaco Independent School District will continue to require the wearing of masks for all employees and students while on school property. In addition, all COVID-19 safety measures are still in place.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District

As the district awaits guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), they will continue to adhere to Job Safety Plans for our schools and facilities.

Meanwhile, students and staff must wear face masks and practice social distancing until further notice.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Donna Independent School District

Donna Independent School district will continue to follow safety protocols.

Embedded content from facebook.com can’t be previewed in the editor.

Sharyland Independent School District

Sharyland Independent School District is currently reviewing the Executive Order and seeking further guidance from the TEA.

In the meantime, the district will require that all students, staff, and visitors wear masks on district property and events. All safety protocols will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained.

IDEA Public Schools

All IDEA Public Schools campuses will continue to maintain current safety protocols, including conducting health screenings, mandating the wearing of masks at all times, ongoing sanitation procedures and observing social distancing.