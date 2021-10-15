RGV school districts prepare to help border students get vaccinated

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the announcement of borders opening to non-essential travel and those fully vaccinated, local school districts are coming up with plans to get students living across the border vaccinated.

“Right now we have a good amount of students that do come from Mexico into the United States to receive their education,” said Alonso Guerrero, Director for Health Services at Brownsville ISD.

Guerrero said students coming into the U.S. for school are considered essential travelers but come January things will be changing.

“Those essential travelers are going to have to prove as well their immunization status to be able to travel back and forth,” he said.

Guerrero adds most of their eligible students have been vaccinated, but said the district is coming up with a plan to help students across the border who are not yet vaccinated and those waiting for approval.

“We’re in talks with the City of Brownsville and other entities to help us organize vaccine drive-thrus. Once they approve the vaccine for the 5 to 11-year-old’s, and that should help out with those that travel back and forth into Mexico,” said Guerrero.

Brownsville ISD is not the only one getting ready to help students, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD has plans of hosting vaccination clinics near the border.

“We have local pharmacies that have helped us out that are possibly willing to go out and do even a home visit or possibly, I know that we’ve had vaccine events from the community right there next to the bridge,” said Rolando Barrera, Director of Health Services at RGCG ISD.

Both districts are waiting on more guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on families deciding not to get vaccinated. Again, the recent announcement currently only affects those coming into the U.S. for non-essential travel.