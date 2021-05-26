RGV school districts prepare for summer school

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — With just a few weeks left of instruction, school districts are getting ready for summer school.

However, this year, things will look different.

Districts like McAllen ISD and Edinburg CISD are getting ready to welcome all students. Edinburg is offering a “summer enrichment academy” to all students from Pre-K to 11th grade.

“We normally have not had summer school for all in years prior but this year you’re right, it is different. The pandemic caused us to re-evaluate what we wanted to do for our students,” said Sandra Avila, Edinburg CISD Elementary School Area Director.

“Our teachers are gearing to ensure they either remediate in those areas where that child has either regressed or to enrich,” said Anjanette Gonzalez-Garza, McAllen ISD Director of State and Federal Programs.

The summer programs will be in-person. While McAllen ISD said parents can choose for remote learning, they are recommending in-person instruction to help students transition for next year.

For more information on summer school programs contact your child’s school district.