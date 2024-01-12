RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley School districts stated they are monitoring the weather ahead of a potential light freeze.

Adjustments to school schedules and operations will be included in this article.

Hidalgo County

Edinburg CISD: The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced changes to the student dress code ahead of the cold weather. “On Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17, students are allowed to dress warmly and are not required to wear school uniforms,” Edinburg CISD stated.

La Villa: The district is encouraging students to wear warm clothing to ensure their comfort and safety.

Weslaco ISD: On Thursday, the Weslaco Independent School District stated it is “carefully monitoring the situation,” and preparing campuses accordingly. It asks that parents and staff stay updated by checking the district’s social media pages.

Cameron County

Los Fresnos CISD: Los Fresnos CISD announced that the home varsity games against San Benito, which were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, have been rescheduled to Monday due to inclement weather.

Point Isabel ISD: Point Isabel ISD announced that students will be permitted to wear non-uniform clothing, such as warm attire, due to the cold weather on Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16. “We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the district stated.

Willacy County

Raymondville ISD: Raymondville ISD announced changes to the dress code for students the week of Jan. 15-19. Next week, students are allowed to wear warm clothes, including warm-ups, hoodies, scarves, beanies, mittens and other winter attire. “We encourage everyone to dress appropriately to keep warm and make their school experience as comfortable as possible during the expected frigid temperatures,” the district stated.